Your weather update: Isolated showers in EC, KZN to disrupt Saturday's cool to warm conditions

The sun rises in Johannesburg.
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images

Fine and pleasant weather will stick around on Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service, but scattered showers are expected in the Northern, Eastern and Western Cape, as well as KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm over the Lowveld.

For Limpopo, it will be cloudy and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the extreme west.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the extreme west in the afternoon.

For the Northern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme east. It will become cloudy and cold over the central parts where scattered showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong south-easterly, but easterly to north-easterly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cold in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but north-easterly in the west in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm becoming partly cloudy from the south with isolated showers in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate southerly to south-westerly in the south from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 5 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

