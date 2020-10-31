Your weather update: It will be a wet day for most of the country on Sunday, but warm for Cape Town

While it will be a wet and cold day for several provinces on Sunday, a beach day seems to be in store for Cape Town with a high of 28°C forecast.



Impact-based warnings:

Level 2: Yellow warning for heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal as well as the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape which may result in he localised flooding of gravel roads as well as reduced visibility.

Level 2: Severe thunderstorms with a large amount of small hail and heavy downpours, which may result in localised flooding, reduced visibility as well as damage to property are expected over the north-western parts of the Free State, western parts of the North West as well as the north-eastern Northern Cape.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected along the coastal areas of Northern Cape.

Have a look at the weather in your region:

Gauteng will be cloudy at times and warm with scattered thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate

Morning fog patches and drizzle is set for Mpumalanga, otherwise it will be cloudy at times and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south and western high grounds.

Similarly, Limpopo will have morning fog patches and drizzle. Otherwise, it will be cloudy at times and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east where it will be partly cloudy.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

It will be cloudy in the east of the Free State in the morning with fog patches. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine along the coast. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly reaching near gale in the afternoon.

It will be fine and cool in the Western Cape but warm over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong east to north-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool to cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from the south in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

