Your weather update: It's going to be a 'merry' hot Christmas

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the north-western parts of the Western Cape and the western parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

It will be cloudy at first in Gauteng, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions can be expected in Mpumalanga and Limpopo, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

It will be partly cloudy over the southern parts of the Northern Cape in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the eastern parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong by the afternoon.

Partly cloudy conditions can be expected in the east of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate along the south coast at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in the north, becoming cloudy along the coast from evening.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly by midday.

The eastern part will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers along the wild coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Compiled by Maxine Becket