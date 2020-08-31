Your weather: The first day of September is bringing the chill with lows of 0°C for some areas

The first day of September will see mostly cold conditions across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Bloemfontein and Kimberley will start the day on a minimum of 0°C, while maximum temperatures in Mbombela and Pietermaritzburg are expected to come in under 15°C.

Watches:

- Gale to strong gale force easterly to south-easterly winds (65-90 km/h) are expected on Tuesday along the coast between Table Bay and East London, including the adjacent coastal towns from the afternoon, becoming north-westerly along the west coast of the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

- Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western North-West and northern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as western and southern parts of the Free State on Tuesday.

Special weather advisories:

A cut off low is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions and very rough seas can be expected.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cool in the Lowveld with isolated showers and rain, except for in the north-west.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west and central parts.

The Free State will be cold in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in the north. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to fine and cool in the morning, becoming cloudy during the afternoon with isolated late evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming gale force along the south and south-west coast from afternoon, reaching a strong gale from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the late afternoon with evening scattered showers and thundershowers moving in from the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming gale force in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at times and cold with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong to gale force west of East London in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west. Isolated showers and rain are expected at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala



