1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather: The first day of September is bringing the chill with lows of 0°C for some areas

Rainy, cold weather.
Rainy, cold weather.
News24

The first day of September will see mostly cold conditions across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Bloemfontein and Kimberley will start the day on a minimum of 0°C, while maximum temperatures in Mbombela and Pietermaritzburg are expected to come in under 15°C.

Watches:

- Gale to strong gale force easterly to south-easterly winds (65-90 km/h) are expected on Tuesday along the coast between Table Bay and East London, including the adjacent coastal towns from the afternoon, becoming north-westerly along the west coast of the Western Cape on Wednesday morning.

- Severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western North-West and northern interior of the Eastern Cape as well as western and southern parts of the Free State on Tuesday.

Special weather advisories:

A cut off low is expected to affect the Western Cape and Northern Cape provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions and very rough seas can be expected.

The weather in your province:   

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cool in the Lowveld with isolated showers and rain, except for in the north-west.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west and central parts.

The Free State will be cold in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers. 

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and cool to cold, but warm in the north. It will become partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy to fine and cool in the morning, becoming cloudy during the afternoon with isolated late evening showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming gale force along the south and south-west coast from afternoon, reaching a strong gale from evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy in the late afternoon with evening scattered showers and thundershowers moving in from the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, becoming gale force in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at times and cold with isolated afternoon and evening thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, becoming strong to gale force west of East London in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, there will be morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but cold in places in the west. Isolated showers and rain are expected at times.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 1 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Related Links
SEE: Snow falls on Table Mountain, Sutherland
Man's body found following hike in Cape Town nature reserve
Your weather update: Snuggle up! Cold conditions, snow, rain expected on Saturday
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players strike luck with R100 000 prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 567 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 233 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1571 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.95
(-2.38)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(-2.49)
ZAR/EUR
20.25
(-2.57)
ZAR/AUD
12.53
(-2.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-2.05)
Gold
1968.42
(-0.26)
Silver
28.24
(+0.97)
Platinum
929.00
(-0.59)
Brent Crude
45.81
(0.00)
Palladium
2254.00
(+1.92)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo