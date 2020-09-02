47m ago

Your weather update: More cold, rainy conditions expected in some provinces

A rainy Cape Town.
A rainy Cape Town.
News24

Inclement weather will clear in some provinces on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service, but in places like Mpumalanga, Free State and the Eastern Cape, more cold, rainy weather is expected.

The weather in your province: 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south west.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the south west.

In the North West, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning clearing from the west.

The Free State can expect partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the morning clearing from the west.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the extreme east, otherwise fine cool and warm. Frost is expected in places over the interior in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the west, otherwise fine cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north easterly north of Cape Columbine becoming south westerly in the evening, otherwise moderate north westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

For the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming easterly from late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming north easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate south-westerly along the south coast in the morning spreading to Richards Bay by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 3 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

