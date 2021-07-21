1h ago

Your weather update: More snow, heavy rain expected on Thursday

More snow and heavy rain is expected on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

1. A Yellow Level 2 waring: disruptive rain is expected along the coast and adjacent interior between Plettenberg Bay and Fish River resulting in localised flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements and difficult driving conditions.

2. Yellow Level 3 warning: snow leading to possible loss of livestock/crops, is expected over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, southern interior of the Northern Cape, and southern Free State.

3. A Yellow Level 2 warning: damaging winds expected along the South Coast spreading to the east resulting in localised wind incidents.

4. Yellow Level 2 warning: waves (5 to 7m wave heights) resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

The weather in your province

It will be fine and cold to very cold in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool to cold, but very cold in places over the Highveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool, but warm in the Lowveld.

The North West will be fine and cold.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy in the southern and central parts with a chance of light rain and snow during the morning, otherwise fine and very cold.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy, and cold to very cold, with isolated to scattered rain showers in the south spreading to the north-west in the evening. Snowfall is expected over the southern high ground from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy, and very cold to cold, with isolated to scattered rain showers along the south coast and adjacent interior in the east, clearing from the west by the afternoon. Snowfall can be expected over the high-lying areas of the Garden Route in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly to westerly east of Cape Agulhas until late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly reaching strong north of Cape Point by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and very cold with showers and snow.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, but near-gale-force at times in the morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and very cold with isolated showers and snow, but cool over the Wild Coast.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold but cool along the coast and north-eastern parts. It will be very cold over the south-western high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The weather for 22 July.

Read more on:
weather
