Your weather update: Pleasant and warm conditions expected across SA on Tuesday

A fine, warm, and hot Tuesday is forecast for the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog on the Highveld and escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in the east with isolated morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south-west where it will be partly cloudy.

The North West will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east.

In the Free State it will be cloudy and cool in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but fine in the western parts.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but cool over the southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm to hot in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool along the south coast. It will become fine over the Central Karoo in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming southerly along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape it will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior where isolated showers and rain are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming moderate north-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly from the west in the evening.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain at times, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

