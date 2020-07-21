Your weather update: Pleasant conditions expected on Wednesday

A mostly fine, cool and warm day awaits on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the east in Mpumalanga with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and cool.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the northern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, but strong at times in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy with fog along the coastal regions and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly to north-easterly, but light to moderate south-westerly along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, with evening fog patches in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly becoming light easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool, with evening fog patches in Grahamstown and Port Alfred.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the extreme north-east at first, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days