Your weather update: Prepare for some rain across the country on Thursday

Severe thunderstorms and heavy rains are expected.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive rainfall caused by slow moving thunderstorms, which could lead to flooding of susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads and low-lying areas, with bridges and major roads affected.

It could result in increased travel times and difficult driving conditions on dirt roads, and localised damage to mud-based/makeshift houses/structures. This is expected in places over the southern parts of Limpopo, the northern and eastern parts of Gauteng, as well as Highveld of Mpumalanga.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at times and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will have morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the Highveld.

Limpopo will have morning fog in the east, otherwise cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Limpopo valley.

The North West and Free State will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

It will be cloudy, with fog, in the Northern Cape along the coast at first, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy, with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

It will remain cloudy along the extreme northern coastline, where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but cloudy to partly cloudy and cool, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-eastern parts and light rain along the south coast, east of Cape Agulhas by evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise cloudy and warm, with light rain along the coast and scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

The eastern half will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but light rain in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Thursday's temperatures.

