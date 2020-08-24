59m ago

Your weather update: Rain returns for Western Cape, but a fine to warm Tuesday expected

A fine and warm day.
News24

It will be a mostly fine to warm Tuesday across the country, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the North West and the Free State, excluding the extreme northern parts.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot over the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and warm to hot.

The North West will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning and evening fog in places along the coast, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly to westerly.

In the Western Cape, morning fog along the west and south-west coast is expected, otherwise cloudy and cool with rain in the south-west in the afternoon, but fine over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the morning, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, with fog south of the escarpment, becoming fine and warm. Isolated showers and rain are expected in places along the coast in the morning and evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with fog in places south of the escarpment at first, becoming fine and warm with morning light rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly overnight.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy, with morning fog patches over the midlands, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

