Your weather update: Rainy morning for parts of KZN, fine to warm for rest of SA on Friday

Sunrise over power lines in the Free State.
Herman Verwey

As the weekend now slides into focus, KwaZulu-Natal can expect some morning rain, otherwise the rest of the country will enjoy fine and cool to warm weather on Friday, according to the South African Weather Service

The weather in our province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but partly cloudy at first with mist patches in places in the east in the early morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog in places along the escarpment and the highveld, otherwise fine and cool, but cloudy in the east with isolated showers over the lowveld in the morning.

Limpopo will be fine in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers in the lowveld.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm to hot in the north-western parts including the coast and the adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly in the morning, becoming moderate westerly to south-westerly from the late afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine to warm, but cool along the south-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly along the west coast north of Saldanha Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly along the south coast from the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm, but cool in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy with morning rain along the north coast and morning fog over the northern interior, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in the south by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast 24 July.

