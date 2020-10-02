1h ago

Your weather update: Saturday set for heavy rain, cloudy to warm conditions

A rainy Cape Town.
A rainy Cape Town.
Heavy rain and cloudy to warm forecasts top Saturday's conditions, the South African Weather Service has said.

Warnings

A yellow warning for heavy rain for the East Coast of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal that may result in localised flooding in susceptible formal/informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas, and bridges. Difficult driving conditions on dirt roads can be expected.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with isolated thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers.

For the North West, it will be cloudy and warm in the extreme east with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming fine in the evening.

Conditions in the Free State will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east becoming fine.

For the Northern Cape, there will be morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but cloudy in the south where it will be cold.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine along the West Coast, otherwise cloudy and cool with showers and thundershowers in the south and the north-east where it will be cold, clearing by the evening.

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is possible along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly north of Cape Columbine, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in places, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in places, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 3 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

