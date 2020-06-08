2h ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Severe cold front heading towards Western Cape, residents warned

A cloudy day in Cape Town.
A cloudy day in Cape Town.
News24

An intense cold front is set to hit the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the country can expect inclement conditions from Wednesday. 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the Central and Little Karoo districts in the Western Cape, as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

Watches

- Gale force north-westerly winds (60 to 65 km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday evening.

- Heavy rain is expected on Wednesday into Thursday over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesburg municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole and the western parts of the Overberg district municipalities of the Western Cape.

- Localised urban flooding, due to the significant amount of rain, is expected over the Cape Winelands, Cape Metro and western parts of the Overberg district municipalities, as well as the eastern parts of the Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities of the Western Cape on Wednesday into Thursday.

- Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the western high grounds of the Western Cape and the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape provinces on Wednesday evening, spreading eastwards into the Eastern Cape mountains on Thursday, where it will persist into Friday in the early morning.

- High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, touching 7m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg, and reaching the Eastern Cape by Thursday evening. 

Special weather advisories Strong interior winds (50 to 70km/h) are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route municipalities in the Western Cape on Tuesday. An intense cold front, with an associated upper air trough, is expected over the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening. The public, as well as small stock farmers, are advised that very cold conditions and rough seas can be expected.

The weather in your region, according to the South African Weather Service.

There will be morning frost in the south in Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm in the east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool and warm.

It will be fine and cool in the North West and Free State.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly becoming strong from early afternoon.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the south coast, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm over the western parts, with afternoon rain over the extreme western parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly, becoming westerly from the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but cool in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north to north-easterly.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Monday's weather: High fire danger in the Western Cape, fine day for the rest of the country
Your weather: More pleasant conditions expected on Saturday
India evacuates 10 000 from homes, coronavirus hospital ahead of cyclone
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
43% - 2221 votes
Cricket
12% - 648 votes
Soccer
23% - 1183 votes
Golf
7% - 353 votes
Other
16% - 819 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.38)
ZAR/EUR
18.87
(+0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.12)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.87)
Gold
1700.33
(+1.14)
Silver
17.75
(+2.01)
Platinum
837.22
(+2.53)
Brent Crude
42.40
(0.00)
Palladium
2012.00
(+2.30)
All Share
54684.32
(-0.07)
Top 40
50117.63
(-0.16)
Financial 15
11281.88
(-1.62)
Industrial 25
73721.67
(-0.73)
Resource 10
50619.97
(+1.30)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20158.10) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo