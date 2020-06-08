Your weather update: Severe cold front heading towards Western Cape, residents warned

An intense cold front is set to hit the Western Cape on Tuesday evening, while the rest of the country can expect inclement conditions from Wednesday.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, the Central and Little Karoo districts in the Western Cape, as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape.
Watches
- Gale force north-westerly winds (60 to 65 km/h) are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday evening.
- Heavy rain is expected on Wednesday into Thursday over the Nama Khoi and Kamiesburg municipalities of the Northern Cape, as well as the West Coast, Cape Winelands, Cape Metropole and the western parts of the Overberg district municipalities of the Western Cape.
- Localised urban flooding, due to the significant amount of rain, is expected over the Cape Winelands, Cape Metro and western parts of the Overberg district municipalities, as well as the eastern parts of the Cederberg and Bergriver municipalities of the Western Cape on Wednesday into Thursday.
- Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the western high grounds of the Western Cape and the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape provinces on Wednesday evening, spreading eastwards into the Eastern Cape mountains on Thursday, where it will persist into Friday in the early morning.
- High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, touching 7m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg, and reaching the Eastern Cape by Thursday evening.
Special weather advisories Strong interior winds (50 to 70km/h) are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities in the Northern Cape, as well as over the Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route municipalities in the Western Cape on Tuesday. An intense cold front, with an associated upper air trough, is expected over the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening. The public, as well as small stock farmers, are advised that very cold conditions and rough seas can be expected.
The weather in your region, according to the South African Weather Service.
There will be morning frost in the south in Gauteng, otherwise it will be fine and cool.
The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm in the east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the lowveld.
Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool and warm.
It will be fine and cool in the North West and Free State.
The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.
The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly becoming strong from early afternoon.
The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the south coast, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool to warm over the western parts, with afternoon rain over the extreme western parts.
The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly becoming strong between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas on Tuesday afternoon.
The expected UVB sunburn index is low.The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north.
The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly, becoming westerly from the afternoon.
In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.
KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm, but cool in the west.
The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north to north-easterly.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.
- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days