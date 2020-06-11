Your weather update: Snow expected in parts of Western and Northern Cape on Friday

Disruptive snowfall is expected over the western high grounds of the Western Cape, the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape, as well as the southern Drakensberg in the morning.

Watches

High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Port Alfred in the morning.

Special weather advisory

- Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State.

- Severe frost can be expected over the Free State, in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the southern parts of the North West on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng can expect morning frost in the south, otherwise it will be fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cold to cool.

Conditions in Limpopo will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in the north-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the extreme south-west at first, otherwise it will be fine and cold.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and very cold, but cold in the extreme north-east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold over the southern high ground and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers along the south-western and southern coastline, becoming partly cloudy to fine over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers, becoming scattered along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Snowfalls are expected over high-lying areas for the morning. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers in the south-west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the west and midlands. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days