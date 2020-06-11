53m ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Snow expected in parts of Western and Northern Cape on Friday

Snow is expected in the Western and Northern Cape provinces.
Snow is expected in the Western and Northern Cape provinces.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

Disruptive snowfall is expected over the western high grounds of the Western Cape, the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape, as well as the southern Drakensberg in the morning.

Watches

High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Port Alfred in the morning.

Special weather advisory

- Very cold conditions are expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the Free State.

- Severe frost can be expected over the Free State, in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, as well as over the southern parts of the North West on Saturday and Sunday.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng can expect morning frost in the south, otherwise it will be fine and cold.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cold to cool.

Conditions in Limpopo will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in the north-east.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the extreme south-west at first, otherwise it will be fine and cold.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and very cold, but cold in the extreme north-east.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy in the west, otherwise fine and cold, but very cold over the southern high ground and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate south-easterly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers along the south-western and southern coastline, becoming partly cloudy to fine over the interior from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly, becoming westerly to south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers, becoming scattered along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy. Snowfalls are expected over high-lying areas for the morning. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with isolated showers in the south-west in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy.  

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in the west and midlands. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, moderating in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Gauteng residents urged to wrap up warmly as temperatures set to plummet
Cape Town storm: Several left homeless, roads flooded following heavy showers
PICS | Heavy rains and strong winds batter the Cape
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
7 bag R35k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 6713 votes
Cricket
12% - 1940 votes
Soccer
23% - 3741 votes
Golf
7% - 1146 votes
Other
15% - 2443 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

9h ago

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.12
(-3.87)
ZAR/GBP
21.58
(-2.82)
ZAR/EUR
19.38
(-3.26)
ZAR/AUD
11.75
(-2.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-3.80)
Gold
1728.60
(-0.16)
Silver
17.72
(-1.35)
Platinum
814.00
(-1.45)
Brent Crude
41.36
(+1.34)
Palladium
1915.50
(-0.26)
All Share
53295.30
(-0.70)
Top 40
48892.12
(-0.64)
Financial 15
10657.69
(-2.18)
Industrial 25
72805.30
(-0.77)
Resource 10
49175.05
(+0.17)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20162.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo