Your weather update: Snow, rain expected on Tuesday

The South African Weather Service has forecast inclement conditions across the country on Tuesday.

Warnings

- Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

- Gale force south-westerly winds of 62-80km/h expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay, spreading to Port St Johns in the afternoon.

- High seas with wave heights between 6m to 9m expected between Cape Point and Port Edward.

- Localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole and Overberg areas in the Western Cape.

- Heavy rain is expected over the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Garden Route coastal areas of the Western Cape.

- Disruptive snowfalls expected over the high-lying grounds of Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts of the Western Cape as well as Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape.

Watches

- Storm surge is expected between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

- Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the north-western high of the Eastern Cape.

- Very cold conditions are expected over interior of Western, Northern and Eastern Cape provinces.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cool in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog patches on the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the extreme east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog.

The North West will be cool in the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the extreme southeastern parts.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, becoming fine in the evening.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, especially in the eastern parts, with possible light snow in the southern parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold but very cold in the south where light snow is possible.

Rain is expected along the coast and the south in the morning. Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the southern high grounds in the morning where it will be very cold.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold with showers and rain, clearing from the west by the afternoon. Snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas where it will be very cold. Heavy rain is expected over the Garden Route coastal areas early tomorrow morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly, reaching gale levels in the south in the morning, becoming south-easterly in the west from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers, but scattered to widespread in the south. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas, including the southern mountains.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall can be expected over the high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly to south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the north east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south, spreading to the north by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

