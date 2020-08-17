1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Snow, rain expected on Tuesday

A man walks on footpath along Camps Bay beach as a cold front moves in over the ocean.
A man walks on footpath along Camps Bay beach as a cold front moves in over the ocean.
Jaco Marais, Gallo Images

The South African Weather Service has forecast inclement conditions across the country on Tuesday.

Warnings

- Extremely high fire danger conditions expected over the eastern parts of the Free State and north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

- Gale force south-westerly winds of 62-80km/h expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay, spreading to Port St Johns in the afternoon.

- High seas with wave heights between 6m to 9m expected between Cape Point and Port Edward.

- Localised flooding is expected over the Cape Metropole and Overberg areas in the Western Cape.

- Heavy rain is expected over the Cape Winelands, Overberg and Garden Route coastal areas of the Western Cape.

- Disruptive snowfalls expected over the high-lying grounds of Cape Winelands, Central Karoo and Garden Route Districts of the Western Cape  as well as Karoo Hoogland in the Northern Cape.

Watches 

- Storm surge is expected between Mossel Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the afternoon.

- Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the north-western high of the Eastern Cape.

- Special weather advisories.

- Very cold conditions are expected over interior of Western, Northern and Eastern Cape provinces.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be cool in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog patches on the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the extreme east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with morning fog.

The North West will be cool in the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the extreme southeastern parts.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, becoming fine in the evening. 

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, especially in the eastern parts, with possible light snow in the southern parts.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold but very cold in the south where light snow is possible. 

Rain is expected along the coast and the south in the morning. Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the southern high grounds in the morning where it will be very cold.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold with showers and rain, clearing from the west by the afternoon. Snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas where it will be very cold. Heavy rain is expected over the Garden Route coastal areas early tomorrow morning.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-westerly,  reaching gale levels in the south in the morning, becoming south-easterly in the west from the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers, but scattered to widespread in the south. Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas, including the southern mountains.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. Snowfall can be expected over the high-lying areas.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly to south-westerly. 

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but warm in the north east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south, spreading to the north by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
w

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Related Links
Cold front to hit Gauteng, with below-zero temperatures expected
Your weather: Snowfall and showers in store for Monday
Your weather update: Inclement conditions for Eastern, Western Cape, fine and cool elsewhere
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 2374 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 521 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
31% - 1305 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

15h ago

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.50
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
22.93
(-0.82)
ZAR/EUR
20.77
(-0.94)
ZAR/AUD
12.61
(-1.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-1.33)
Gold
1980.88
(+2.52)
Silver
27.34
(+4.78)
Platinum
948.00
(+1.12)
Brent Crude
45.43
(0.00)
Palladium
2200.50
(+3.77)
All Share
57435.08
(+0.63)
Top 40
53140.21
(+0.76)
Financial 15
9968.10
(-1.85)
Industrial 25
75290.59
(+0.24)
Resource 10
60226.69
(+2.21)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20226.11) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo