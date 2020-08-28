56m ago

add bookmark

Your weather update: Snuggle up! Cold conditions, snow, rain expected on Saturday

Rain and overcast weather in Cape Town.
Rain and overcast weather in Cape Town.
News24

The weather on Saturday will be mostly cold across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. Several warnings and watches for inclement weather have been issued.

Warnings 

- Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the south-western areas of the Western Cape until Saturday afternoon.

- Extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and the north-eastern parts of the Free State.

- Disruptive snowfalls are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Western Cape and Eastern Cape as well as the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape.

Watches

- A gale force (62-70km/h) westerly wind is expected between Stillbaai and Plettenberg Bay.

Special weather advisories

- Very cold conditions are expected over southern parts of the Northern Cape and south-western interior of the Western Cape as well as in places over the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers on the southern and eastern parts.

In Limpopo, it will be very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-east.

The Free State will be fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the east.

In the Northern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and cold, with isolated showers in places in the south and west, but very cold in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly. 

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold, with scattered to widespread showers and rain, but isolated showers and rain in the north east. It will become partly cloudy in the west towards the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, but strong to gale force east of Stillbaai from late morning into the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Conditions in the western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, but isolated over the interior in the evening.

Light snowfalls are possible over high-lying areas through the evening. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly, reaching gale force in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine to partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the north, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment in the late afternoon with light rain along the wild coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong west of Kei Mouth in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. It will become cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers except in the extreme west. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate south to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 29 August.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Related Links
Death toll rises to 45 as floods displace over 225 000 people in Niger capital
'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Laura makes landfall in US, prompting 'unsurvivable' surge fears
More than 60 survivors pulled from collapsed building in India
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
2 bag R104k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The National Department of Health has confirmed that antibody testing is now legal in South Africa. Will you be getting one?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I'm curious
28% - 1538 votes
No, it is a waste of money
72% - 3885 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+2.67)
ZAR/GBP
22.09
(+1.77)
ZAR/EUR
19.71
(+2.14)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(+1.72)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.59)
Gold
1969.39
(+2.16)
Silver
27.58
(+2.50)
Platinum
933.00
(+1.46)
Brent Crude
45.63
(-1.21)
Palladium
2206.00
(+2.67)
All Share
56057.10
(-1.43)
Top 40
51750.45
(-1.58)
Financial 15
10114.94
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
75432.61
(-2.59)
Resource 10
55723.46
(+0.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo