Your weather update: Snuggle up, gale force winds and heavy rain expected over the weekend

Gale force north-westerly to westerly winds of between 62 and 80km/h are expected along the coastal regions between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas, spreading to Plettenberg Bay on Saturday, says the South African Weather Service.

Another watch issued is of high seas with 6 to 9m high waves which is expected between Lamberts Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Saturday, subsiding by Sunday afternoon.

Special weather advisories:

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected over the Overberg and Cape Winelands on Saturday.

Strong north-westerly winds of between 50 and 60km are expected over the Hantam and Karoo Hoogland municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as the Breede Valley, Cape Metropole, Central Karoo and Garden Route in the Western Cape on Saturday.

?? Media Release ??: A series of cold fronts expected over the Western Cape the next few days. The marine community should take extreme precaution as gale force winds and high seas can be expected. pic.twitter.com/yZlMeJtawD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index high.

It will be fine and cold to cool but warm on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

It will be fine, windy and cool in the North West, but partly cloudy in the extreme north spreading to the east in the afternoon and clearing in the evening.

Fine, windy and cool conditions can be expected in the Free State, but partly cloudy in the afternoon, except over the eastern parts.

In the Northern Cape, it will fine in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold and windy, but cloudy in the west and south with isolated to scattered showers and rain clearing from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine over the Central Karoo in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool with isolated to scattered rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, reaching near gale force between Cape Point and Sill Bay until early tomorrow morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be fine and cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape, but partly cloudy by mid-morning.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places in the south from late morning, but scattered along the coast west of Port Elizabeth.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late morning.

The eastern half will be cold in the north, otherwise fine and cool, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places in the south from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, but north-westerly in the south. It will become moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south from late morning.

There will be morning mist over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool but warm in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/yDbGGAiPqk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/WByLcfamiT — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/gUOyiALXsd — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/pwp6B6z8M1 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/PMPN5i52sM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/bVKjjudk0n — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/J4w0o8tMYB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/LMtZFpP1kG — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.6.2020 pic.twitter.com/SNzTNzs1Er — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2020

