Your weather update: Stay hydrated because it is going to be a scorcher on Thursday

A warm to hot day is predicted for Christmas Eve over most parts of the country, the South African Weather Service said. Temperatures along the coastline will be below 30°C but it will be a scorcher inland.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather can be expected in Mpumalanga, but very hot in the south-western Bushveld, otherwise it will be cloudy with scattered morning and afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be fine and warm to hot in the North West, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Fine and warm to hot conditions can be expected in the Free State, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong by afternoon.

It will be cloudy along the coast of the Western Cape with rain over the eastern parts of the south coast in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly, reaching fresh between Cape Point and Still Bay by late morning, but fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly north of Cape Columbine by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western part if the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

On the eastern part, it will be cloudy and cool south of the escarpment with light rain in the early morning and from the late afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light in the evening.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be cloudy and cool in the south, but warm in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Compiled by Maxine Becket