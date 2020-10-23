1h ago

Your weather update: Sun shines bright on Saturday

(iStock)
(iStock)

Saturday will be a warm to hot day across the country, however, the South African Weather Service has issued warnings for fire conditions, thunderstorms and a heatwave for several provinces.

Impact based warning

A yellow (level 2) warning: severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, large hail and lightning are expected in places along the Eastern Cape escarpment.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the Karoo Hoogland municipality of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy with after isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east in the morning, otherwise fine and warm.

The North West will be fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, except in the extreme north-west. 

In the Free State it will be very hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the west, spreading to the east in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, becoming light by the evening.

In the Western Cape it will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, but light to moderate south-westerly east of Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm along the coast. It will be fine and hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-westerly

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm along the coast. It will be fine and hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.  

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot over the interior, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 24 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
