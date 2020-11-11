Your weather update: Sun's out to play on Thursday

Isolated thundershowers are expected in some provinces on Thursday, but it will be a mainly warm to hot day, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high FDIs are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape, which can lead to runaway veld fires.

Advisory

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape and in places over the West Coast District of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be cool in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog on the highveld and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the Lowveld in the morning.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches and drizzle on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be very hot in the western interior, otherwise fine and hot, but warm in the extreme east.

It will become partly cloudy over the eastern parts in the afternoon, with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west and south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm.

It will become cloudy south of the escarpment from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy at times along the coast and adjacent interior.

Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Durban, otherwise easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala