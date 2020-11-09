43m ago

Your weather update: Thundershowers expected over Gauteng, Mpumalanga - cloudy and cool Tuesday in store

A fine day in Cape Town.
News24

Thunderstorms are predicted for Tuesday, by the South African Weather Service in some places in the Eastern Cape, Limpopo, and Gauteng. Elsewhere, it will be a cloudy and cool day. 

Impact-based warnings

Yellow level 4 warning: Severe thunderstorms leading to strong winds, flooding, and hail over the north and north-eastern parts of the Free State, eastern parts of the North West, western highveld of Mpumalanga, Gauteng, west and south-western parts of Limpopo as well as the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld in the Northe

rn Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west and south-west where it will be cloudy.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with morning fog, becoming fine by the afternoon, but hot in the north-west. It will be windy in the west from the afternoon, spreading into the interior by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly becoming strong from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to cool in the morning over the eastern parts, becoming fine but cloudy in the evening, otherwise fine and warm to cool in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly becoming strong northly off Table Bay by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly to south-westerly, becoming easterly towards the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly at first otherwise light easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool, but cold in the south-west. 

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
