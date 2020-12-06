Your weather update: Warm conditions for Monday with Pretoria, Cape Town hitting high 20s

1h ago

Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)
It will be a warm to hot Monday, with cool conditions for the West Coast and the coastline, according to the SA Weather Service.  

Impact-based warning:

Yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms over the north eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Khai-Ma municipality.

The weather in your region:

A partly cloudy and warm day is on the cards for Gauteng, with isolated showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will have a cloudy morning with fog patches in the east. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the afternoon but scattered along the escarpment.

A cloudy morning with fog in the east is also expected for Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thunders over the central parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Similarly, the Free State will also be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm, but with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north and west.

It will be cloudy and warm to hot in the Northern Cape, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm, but hot over the interior. Isolated to scattered showers and rain are expected along the south coast and over the interior, clearing by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north westerly to westerly north of Cape Columbine spreading to the Yzerfontein by late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly touching strong between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas at first spreading to the east by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be hot in places in western interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but cloudy with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be strong easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be strong easterly.

Durban will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly, but fresh in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Monday weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

