Your weather update: Warm in some parts, but mostly cold across the rest of the country

Cold conditions are set to continue, though it will be warm in some parts of the country on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves, resulting in localised difficulty in navigation at sea, is expected between Dassen Island and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and cool, but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold in the south-west and extreme south in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly, but fresh in the evening.

The Western Cape will be fine in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and rain in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly, but fresh to strong along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the south at first, with fog patches, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the north.

It will become cloudy, with light rain along the coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the south-west at first, with fog patches, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the north-east.

It will become partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate northerly to north-westerly in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly from the south, from mid-morning, spreading northwards.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.