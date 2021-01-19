33m ago

Your weather update: Warm to hot weather persists on Wednesday

(iStock)
(iStock)

Another hot day is on the cards across the country on Wednesday, says the South African Weather Service. However, some provinces can expect isolated showers and thundershowers. 

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the south-western parts of the Cape Winelands, Swartland and Matzikama District Municipalities of the Western Cape as well as Kamiesberg of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east at first, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will be hot over the lowveld, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east at first, with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot over the western bushveld.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are possible over the lowveld and the north.

Conditions in the North West will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The Free State will be hot in the west, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy at first along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

It will be very hot in the north, where it will become partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy over the east and south-eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

It will be cloudy and cool along the south coast, with isolated morning light rain.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, but fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly in the west and south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool, with isolated light rain in places along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

It will become fine over the interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the east in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thunderstorms in the north, but cloudy and cool, with isolated light rain over the escarpment, where morning fog is expected.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm, but cool in the south-west, with isolated showers and rain, except in the extreme northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, moderating from the south in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 20 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

