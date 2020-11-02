57m ago

Your weather update: Warm Tuesday on the cards, but thundershowers expected in Eastern Cape

A warm day in Cape Town.
News24

A warm day is expected across the country on Tuesday, with the South African Weather Service issuing a warning of thundershowers in the Eastern Cape. 

Impact-based warnings

- Yellow level 1 warning of severe thunderstorms, with hail of a damaging nature, could occur over the north-eastern parts of the Eastern Cape.

- Yellow level 1 warning of severe thunderstorms, leading to possible flooding, and strong winds over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West and the extreme north-western parts of the Free State.  

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Khai-Ma municipality of the Northern Cape and the central Karoo in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thundershowers. It will be hot in the Lowveld.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers, except in the south-east.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the north. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly. 

The Western Cape will be cloudy along the coast with morning fog along the south coast, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the interior. It will be very hot in the Little and Central Karoo. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly in the west, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming light to moderate westerly east of Still Bay in the evening. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot over the interior. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.  

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms along the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the west. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 3 November.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
