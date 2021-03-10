Your weather: Warm and hot Thursday expected across SA

A mostly warm to hot Thursday has been forecast by the South African Weather Service. Some provinces, including the Free State and Northern Cape, can expect isolated showers during the day.



The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot on the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-eastern parts in the afternoon.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot but very hot on the Lowveld. It will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon except in the south-west.

Conditions in the North West will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine and warm.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning and evening fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy on the southern high ground, where isolated morning showers and rain are expected.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate southerly from the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated morning showers and rain along the coast and southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming strong easterly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool, but warm in places with showers and rain, clearing from the west by afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming cloudy south of the escarpment with light rain from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south of Coffee Bay during the morning and moderate to fresh south-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay at first, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.