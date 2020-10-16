1h ago

add bookmark

Your weather: Warm, hot conditions forecast for Saturday

The sun rises in Johannesburg.
The sun rises in Johannesburg.
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images

Warm to hot conditions will stick around this Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, in places over the Free State, western parts of the North West province and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places in the Free State and North West spreading to Gauteng on Sunday and continuing until at least Tuesday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment and the southern Highveld, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy with morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the south-western bushveld.

The North West will be very hot in the west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west from afternoon.

In the Free State, it will be very hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

There will be early morning fog patches along the northern parts of the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches along the south-west and south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the west coast north of Table Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches in places in the south-east, otherwise fine and hot, but warm along the coast where it will become cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but fresh south-westerly in the west, spreading to Port Alfred late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm with morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the north during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 17 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Friday's weather: Sun's out, just in time for the weekend
Thursday's weather: Warm to hot day on the cards
Heavy rains in Limpopo leave 1 dead, damage houses and infrastructure
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3181 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3918 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.53
(+0.10)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(+0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(+0.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.56)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.55)
Gold
1900.30
(-0.30)
Silver
24.23
(+0.07)
Platinum
869.14
(+0.75)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2325.79
(-0.28)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo