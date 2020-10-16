Your weather: Warm, hot conditions forecast for Saturday

Warm to hot conditions will stick around this Saturday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, northern parts of the Eastern Cape, in places over the Free State, western parts of the North West province and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places in the Free State and North West spreading to Gauteng on Sunday and continuing until at least Tuesday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment and the southern Highveld, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy with morning fog along the southern escarpment, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the south-western bushveld.

The North West will be very hot in the west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the west from afternoon.

In the Free State, it will be very hot in the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

There will be early morning fog patches along the northern parts of the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog patches along the south-west and south coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly along the west coast north of Table Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches in places in the south-east, otherwise fine and hot, but warm along the coast where it will become cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but fresh south-westerly in the west, spreading to Port Alfred late morning.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be warm with morning fog patches in places south of the escarpment, otherwise fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the north during the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and hot to very hot. It will become partly cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

