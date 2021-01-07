1h ago

Your weather: Warm skies forecast for Friday, with isolated showers in certain parts

A cloudy day in Cape Town.
A cloudy day in Cape Town.
Friday will bring warm skies across the country, says the South African Weather Service, with isolated showers and thundershowers expected in certain provinces.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected for Swartland, Drakenstein and City of Cape Town municipalities of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm from the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the lowveld, where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy, becoming partly cloudy and warm from the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the lowveld, where it will be hot in places.

In the North West, it will be cloudy in the north-east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Conditions in the Free State will be cloudy in the north-east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy along the south coast, with light rain in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the Little and Central Karoo, where it will be partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool along the coast, with light rain, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly from the afternoon. 

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-easterly from the afternoon. 

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be gentle south-easterly north of St Lucia at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 8 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

