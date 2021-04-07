1h ago

Your weather: Warm skies, scattered showers on Thursday

A fine and warm day.

File, News24

Isolated showers and warm skies are expected across the country on Thursday, according to the South African Weather Service. 

Fire danger warnings

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kamiesberg Municipality of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

There will be morning fog patches over Mpumalanga's western highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the lowveld, where it will be hot in places.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the western bushveld.

The North West will be cloudy in the southern parts at first, with fog patches, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme east.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy in the central parts at first, with fog patches, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north-east.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cool along the coast, with morning fog over the extreme north-west, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy, with fog in places along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the north-east.

It will be partly cloudy over the south coast by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable east of Cape Agulhas, otherwise fresh to strong south-easterly, but light to moderate south of Betty's Bay by mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places in the south the morning and afternoon, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy along the coastal area in the morning and evening, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west.

The wind along the coast will be northerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 8 April.

Read more on:
weather
