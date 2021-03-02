Your weather: Warm Wednesday forecast for SA

40m ago

(iStock)
(iStock)

A warm to hot Wednesday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service. 

Fire danger warning 

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

In the North West, conditions will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly. 

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy, with morning fog over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the north-east.

It will be partly cloudy in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot, but warm in places along the coast, where it will be cloudy, with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly south of Coffee Bay from late morning. 

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the west and south, but scattered in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly north of Richards Bay, becoming easterly in the afternoon, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 3 March.

