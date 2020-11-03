49m ago

Your weather: Warm Wednesday on the cards across SA

The sun rises in Johannesburg.
The sun rises in Johannesburg.
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images

Wednesday is expected to be mainly cloudy and warm, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

A Yellow level 2 warning: severe thunderstorms with potential for flooding and strong winds could occur over the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the North West and the extreme north-western parts of the Free State.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

In Mpumalanga, it will be very hot in the Lowveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the east.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the extreme eastern parts.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the coast, with morning fog along the south coast where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy to fine and warm to hot over the interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong northerly to north-westerly in the west until the evening, otherwise easterly to south-easterly, becoming light to moderate westerly east of Stilbaai in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect fog in the morning with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in places along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly , becoming easterly by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning mist patches in places, otherwise fine and warm but hot to very in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming south-westerly in the south by late morning spreading to Richards Bay by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The forecast for 4 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
