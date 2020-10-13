1h ago

Your weather: Warm Wednesday on the cards for SA

A warm day in Cape Town.
News24

Partly cloudy skies will make way for warm weather as the day progresses on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm, but hot in the west.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the extreme eastern parts, where it will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the evening. 

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm but cool along the south coast. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in places at first, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming easterly by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly in the afternoon. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 14 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

