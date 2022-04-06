54m ago

Your weather: Warning for damaging waves in Eastern and Western Cape

High swells in the Western Cape. (Photo: Lise Beyers)
The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves expected between Cannon Rocks and Port Edward as well as between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay until midday.

An additional yellow level 3 warning has been issued for heavy winds leading to damaged informal settlements and temporary structures, and the disruption of ports and small harbours. This is expected between Storms River and Port Alfred to Coffee Bay. 

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme. 

Mpumalanga will be cool in places on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy with even fog patches and isolated thundershowers expected in the east. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the evening fog patches along the escarpment. Isolated showers and rain are expected in the east and north.

The North West will be cool in the south, otherwise fine and warm.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the Free State

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm but cold over the southern parts where it will be partly cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the Western Cape, with isolated showers along the south coast in the morning. It will be fine and warm in the west but cold in places in the south and south-west coastal areas.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly but westerly to south-westerly along the south coast becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southwesterly, becoming light to moderate in the evening.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in places in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong southwesterly, becoming moderate at night.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the extreme northeast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, moderating from late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

Thursday's temperatures
Thursday's temperatures


