Your weather: Warning for strong winds in Table Bay and Betty's Bay

Dark clouds rolling in at Sea Point.
The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for wind between Table Bay and Betty's Bay, resulting in localised disruptions to beachfront activities and difficulty in navigating at sea.

Fire danger warnings

Conditions are favourable for the development of veld fires over the Dawid Kruiper municipality in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be fog patches over the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cool, but warm to hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will have morning fog over the escarpment, otherwise fine and warm.

There will be morning fog patches in North West in the extreme south-west, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Free State will have morning fog patches in places in the east and along the Lesotho border, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly.

It will be partly cloudy in the south in the Western Cape, but cloudy along the south-east coast, where isolated showers and rain can be expected.

It will be cold in the extreme south-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly east of Cape Agulhas in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, but strong between Yzerfontein and Stillbaai from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south, but cloudy along the coast, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming light to moderate south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy in the south, but cloudy along the coast, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north-east.

It will become cloudy in the south-east in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain, spreading to the north-east by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-westerly south of Durban, otherwise moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

