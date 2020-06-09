Your weather watch: Cape cold front to last till Thursday evening

An intense cold front, with an associated upper air trough, is expected over the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape from Wednesday morning until Thursday evening. The public and small stock farmers are advised that very cold conditions can be expected.

Warnings

- Heavy rain, leading to localised flooding, is expected along the coast and adjacent interior of the Northern Cape as well as the western parts of the Western Cape.

- Gale force winds (60 to 65 km/h) are expected along the coast between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay.

- Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, western parts of the Free State, western parts of the North West, the Eastern Cape as well as the extreme eastern parts of the Western Cape.

Watches

- High seas, with wave heights in excess of 6m, are expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas from the morning, spreading to Plettenberg Bay overnight into Thursday.

- Gale force winds are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape, the extreme southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

- Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the western high grounds of the Western Cape and the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region

Morning frost is expected in the south in Gauteng, otherwise fine and cool conditions are expected.The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in the lowveld.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

In the North West, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

The Free State will be fine, windy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the south-west, spreading to the central parts in the evening.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool to cold, with showers and thundershowers over the south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and windy. The wind along the coast will be strong to gale northerly to north-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy and cool to cold, but hot along the south coast, with showers and thundershowers in the west from the morning, spreading eastward. The wind along the coast will be strong northerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine, windy and warm, but cool in the west.

Isolated showers are expected in the west from the evening.The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh westerly from midday.The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine, windy and warm, but cool in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming south-westerly south of Mazeppa Bay in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm in the east.The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, but fresh along the north coast.The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days