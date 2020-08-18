Your weather watch: One degree Celsius for Joburg as another cold day takes hold of SA on Wednesday

It will be mostly cloudy and cold across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Watches

- High seas, with wave heights between 6 to 7m, are expected between Mossel Bay and Margate, and then subsiding west of Port Elizabeth from Wednesday morning.

Special weather advisories

- Very cold conditions are expected over the southern interior of the Namakwa district on Wednesday.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool to warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but partly cloudy in the north-east.

In Limpopo, there will be morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy in the east and north.

The North West will be cool in the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, becoming fine in the evening.

In the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but very cold in the south, where light snow is possible.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy in the east at first, with isolated rain and showers in the extreme east of the south coast, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly along the south coast by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, but very cold in the interior, with morning rain south of the escarpment.

It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Snowfalls can be expected over the high-lying areas in the early morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but cloudy along the coast, with rain in the south-west until the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold over the western parts, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.