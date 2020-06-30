Your Wednesday weather: A fine, cool start to the new month

It will be another fine and cool day across the country on Wednesday, with some places experiencing fog, the South African Weather Service says.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cold to cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will see morning fog patches on the highveld, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places in the lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east, with morning fog patches along the escarpment and drizzle along the north-eastern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but fine in the south-west.

The North West, Free State and the Northern Cape will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast of the Northern Cape will be light to moderate northerly to north-easterly becoming southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm becoming cloudy along the south coast by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly becoming light south-westerly west of East London from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly north of Durban, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly to northerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay