Your Wednesday weather: Everything is going to be fine... and warm

Fine and warm weather can be expected in several parts of the country on Wednesday, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern part of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon thunderstorms on the High Veld.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be warm in the low veld where it will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and cool, becoming partly in the west with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the southern High Veld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in north and central parts at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated thundershowers in the western and southern parts.

The Free State will have morning fog patches in the east where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms in the north.

Northern Cape will be very hot in the extreme southwest, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the northeast with isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool to warm, but hot in the north-western parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

ITe western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior, becoming cloudy with fog in places south of Darlington Dam from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable at first, otherwise light south easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in places along the coastline from afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly at first, becoming light and variable from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

- Compiled by Nokuthula Khanyile

