Your Wednesday weather: Light snowfall, heavy rain, sandstorms and gusting winds expected across SA

Rain and overcast weather. (Naseema Barday, News24)
Light snowfall can be expected in some provinces on Wednesday as cold and rainy weather conditions continue across the country, according to the SA Weather Service

Warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected along the Northern Cape coast.

Watches

Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected along the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal.

Special weather advisories

Dust and sandstorms are expected to reduce visibility along the Northern Cape coast and adjacent interior on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Strong and gusting winds (50 to 60km/h to gusting at 75km/h) are expected over the Matzikama Municipality of the Western Cape on Wednesday and Thursday.

Here is the weather for your region

It will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers in Gauteng. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers but extremely cold in places on the eastern Highveld and along the escarpment, where morning fog patches can be expected. Light snowfall can also be expected on the eastern high ground.

Cloudy and cool conditions with isolated showers are on the cards for Limpopo. It will be cold in places along the escarpment and over the central interior, where morning fog patches can be expected.

It will be fine and cool in the extreme west of the North West. Otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers. Light snowfall is expected in the extreme south-east.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cold but cloudy in the north and east with isolated showers and thundershowers, where light snowfall can be expected.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy in the north-east from the afternoon. It will be windy along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The Western Cape will have another fine day, where it will be cool but warm over the north-west coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong at times north of Cape Columbine.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Morning fog patches are expected over the western half of the Eastern Cape in places over the southern interior, otherwise it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will also have morning fog patches over the south of the escarpment.  Otherwise, it will be fine and cool but cold over the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the afternoon and strong in places in the south.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cold in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming north-easterly south of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

