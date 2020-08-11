9m ago

Your Wednesday weather: Strong winds, high seas on Western Cape coast, but fine and cool elsewhere

A fine day in Cape Town.
Strong winds and high seas are forecast for Wednesday by the South African Weather Service, while the weather remains fine and cool elsewhere. 

Warnings

Gale force to strong westerly to north-westerly winds of 62-74km/h are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the afternoon, spreading to Plettenberg Bay by the evening.

Watches

High seas, with wave heights between 6-7m are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas in the evening.

The weather in your province: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be fine and warm, but hot in the Lowveld.

It will be fine and warm in Limpopo.

In the North West, it will be fine and warm.

The Free State will be fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will have morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming fresh towards the evening.

The Western Cape can expect cloudy and cold conditions in the west and south-west, with light rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly, but fresh to strong south of Cape Point, reaching gale force in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the west at first, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, but strong east of Port Elizabeth at times.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south-east, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly east of East London from the late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and cool, but warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-easterly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise fresh south-westerly. It will become moderate east to north-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

w
The forecast for 12 August.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

