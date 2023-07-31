Zama zamas in Riverlea: Bheki Cele promises to restore law and order

Bheki Cele promised to deploy specialised units to flush out illegal miners in Riverlea.

Angry residents said they were being terrorised by the illegal miners.

Cele vowed to restore law and order in the area.

Police Minister Bheki Cele assured protesting Riverlea residents that his troops would go toe-to-toe with armed illegal miners who were wreaking havoc in the area.

Cele arrived in the area on Monday afternoon to address angry residents.

Residents had barricaded roads to complain about zama zamas (illegal miners), who regularly exchanged fire in clashes related to illegal mining activities.

Videos of the illegal miners, including footage showing high calibre weapons being fired, are doing the rounds on social media.

Residents complained that they slept on the floor to avoid stray bullets.

"The response we want is for the police to come here and go toe-to-toe with criminals. The [illegal miners] can't continue terrorising the community that lives in fear. We are bringing external forces. The Tactical Response Team is already here," Cele said.

"We need to go and find them where they are hiding. We need to flush them out of their holes. We need to ensure that they don't interfere with the community. From the next day, we will wipe it [illegal mining] off."

The minister claimed the police had identified openings used by the illegal miners to go underground.

Cele promised specialised units would be deployed to the area.

"These specialised units are brought in to apprehend these illegal miners and stop these illegal operations.

"Our focus is to restore law and order in this area. We cannot have a situation where communities live in fear. We are going to deal decisively with these criminals," Cele said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the police were mobilising all its resources and specialised units to restore law and order.

Mathe said Cele assessed the local police's response to illegal mining in the area as well as other crime challenges raised by the community.

Mathe said:

Cele also engaged with community leaders and locals in the area. He assured them that police are constantly devising strategies and operational plans to combat illegal mining operations in various provinces.

Between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023, 1 199 illegal miners were arrested.

The police had seized R1.8 million in cash, 9 991 rounds of ammunition, 177 vehicles, seven trucks, 771 digging tools, five tractor-loader-backhoes and 233 phendukas (a refining machine).

In May last year, the police established the Economic Infrastructure Task Teams.

Mathe said 20 teams had been set up in hotspot areas to combat illegal mining, to prevent damage to critical and essential infrastructure, and to tackle extortion on construction sites.



