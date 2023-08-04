26m ago

Share

Zama zamas in Riverlea: 'Where must we run when our police are afraid?' - residents to Bheki Cele

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Residents vowed to fight illegal miners if the police did not offer a permanent solution.
  • Locals complained that the police were afraid to deal with zama zamas.
  • Bheki Cele promised to deal with officers who were failing to respond to the community's cries for help.

Residents of Riverlea and the surrounding area threatened to take the law into their own hands if the police failed to permanently remove illegal miners (zama zamas).

Speaking during an Imbizo, which was called by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Friday, outraged residents ripped into the police.

They claim the police are cowards, who are too afraid to deal with zama zamas.

While locals welcomed the deployment of specialised units in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, many complained that this would not offer a permanent solution to the illegal mining problem.

A fuming Yvonne Ngidlana told Cele they had had enough of being terrorised by zama zamas.

Ngidlana asked how long the specialised units would be in the area, saying that, in other places where the same units had been deployed, the officers had left after only a few days.

"How long will the police be here? You did this in other areas where, a few days later, your police were gone."

She highlighted the fact that schoolchildren were exposed to dead bodies on a daily basis.

"Zamimpilo must go. We are not going to have to solve this problem when Zamimpilo is here. We are not safe in our yards in Riverlea."

READ | Zama zamas in Riverlea: Bheki Cele promises to restore law and order

Ngidlana warned that there was a gas pipe running under Zamimpilo, which could end up being very dangerous for locals.

"We are going to perish one day should illegal miners touch it. If you don't remove Zamimpilo, we will do it ourselves," she warned.

"We are sick and tired of this government that only comes running when there is a problem. After that, they run away, and we are left with the [unresolved] problem."

Another resident, Nokuzola Qayede, told Cele he couldn't win the war against illegal miners. 

"Crime is rife in Zamimpilo. You won't win this war. One day, we are going to be swallowed in our shacks. Some zama zamas dig inside their shacks. 

"We won't know what will happen if illegal miners return to Zamimpilo from where they fled. We have blind people who can't hide when bullets are fired," Qayede said.

Stephanie Palmer said the fatal incident that left illegal miners killed in Zamimpilo was minor compared to the war that raged in the area on 4 July.

"We were under siege for two-and-a-half hours. What happened last weekend was nothing compared to what happened on 4 July. When illegal miners hit one of the gas pipes under Zamimpilo, we will have an Armageddon," she warned.

Patrick Jafta raised concerns about the Langlaagte police taking bribes from zama zamas.

Langlaagte police station has failed us. They take bribes daily from zama zamas. Our police fear Basotho men. When we call them, they say Basotho are armed with big guns. Where must we run when our police are afraid? Can you live that life in your country?


Cele urged police in Langlaagte to respond when people in the area call for help.

"From Monday, we will send a team to establish why people complain about this police station. By Thursday, I will receive the report about this police station and discuss it with the community leaders," Cele said.

The minister said they had arrested 194 zama zamas since Monday.

"We have taken their machinery. Communities have a role to play in this. Some zama zamas were found in your shacks. They are your neighbours. You must choose if you are fighting or supporting criminality.

"Give us proper facts about corrupt officers from Langlaagte (police station). We will change their blue uniform into orange overalls," Cele promised.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bheki celegautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you have faith in the pledge signed by 115 CEOs to help support SA's economic recovery?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we needs all hands-on deck
27% - 1157 votes
No, their efforts are wasted on our govt
73% - 3144 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

7h ago

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.41
+1.5%
Rand - Pound
23.53
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.31
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.16
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Platinum
921.90
+1.1%
Palladium
1,264.54
+1.2%
Gold
1,941.49
+0.4%
Silver
23.62
+0.2%
Brent Crude
85.14
+2.3%
Top 40
71,604
+0.2%
All Share
76,961
+0.3%
Resource 10
60,424
-0.9%
Industrial 25
107,079
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,227
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo