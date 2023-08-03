Zama zamas reopen holes closed by cops near Riverlea as over 100 arrests made

Illegal miners have reopened holes that were closed by the police in the Zamimpilo informal settlement, near Riverlea, Johannesburg, on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the police's specialised units and other units flattened the areas and closed holes used by illegal miners.

On Thursday afternoon, the Special Task Force, National Intervention Unit, TRT, and Tactical Vision security guards descended on the area with a SAPS helicopter hovering above.

They first raided the informal settlement where they arrested nine suspected illegal miners.

The Specialised Units are now concentrating on the illegal mining holes that have been reopened by the Zama Zamas.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said they targeted identified shacks.

Some community members pointed out to the police the shacks where they believed illegal mining activities took place.

"We received information earlier today that zama zamas have opened one or two holes that we closed on Wednesday. We suspect that they had gone underground using those reopened holes. Our units are monitoring the holes," said Muridili.

"Last night, there was a shooting in the same area. From the Wednesday shootout, we arrested 11 suspects."

The police are monitoring the situation and have arrested over 100 people between Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.



