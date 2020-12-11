Zambian football team coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic charged with sexual assault

Former Orlando Pirates coach and Zambian national football team manager, Milutin Sredojevic appeared in court on a sexual assault charge.

Former Orlando Pirates coach and Zambian national football team manager, Milutin Sredojevic, 51, appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on a sexual assault charge on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said Sredojevic was granted R10 000 bail, and the case was postponed to 25 February 2021.

According to Ngcakani: "It is alleged that earlier this... during the Cosafa (Council of South African Football Games) in Port Elizabeth, a 39-year-old woman was delivering coffee at the Wolfson Stadium when she asked Sredojevic if he would need sugar with his coffee.

"He allegedly said no and disclosed that he needed another type of sugar while pointing at her private parts."

Complained

Ngcakani said it is alleged that the woman complained to her boss, who in turned warned Sredojevic not to do it again.

"Later on that day the lady went to deliver coffee again at same stadium and this time Sredojevic allegedly touched her buttocks," said Ngcakani.

Sredojevic is a Serbian coach better known as "Micho" to PSL players and fans.

Sredojevic formerly played for Svoboda Ljubljana, Sindelic Belgrade, Grafica Belgrade, FK Zorka Subotica, and FK Pionir Subotica.

He was appointed as the head coach of Orlando Pirates on 14 June 2006 before resigning in 2007.