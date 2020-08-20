1h ago

Zandile Gumede blames media for 'denting her name'

  • Zandile Gumede has hit out at the media following her swearing in as an MPL.
  • Gumede said she was deployed to work hard for the community.
  • The former mayor has been accused of corruption in an ongoing Durban tender case.

Corruption-accused former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede has blamed the mainstream media for tarnishing her name, as she spoke out for the first time since being sworn in as a member of the provincial legislature (MPL) in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gumede's appointment in the provincial legislature received criticism on Wednesday, with her corruption trial still being heard in court in Durban.

Speaking to eNCA on Thursday, the former mayor said the ANC removing her from the eThekwini metro was also unjustified.

She told the broadcaster in an interview:

Did you see any collapse in eThekwini? Leadership was clear... it was because of you as media people went all out to make sure the first woman mayor of eThekwini you are denting my name. And as the first chairperson of the African National Congress, you are denting my name.

Gumede said her deployment to the legislature was part of a normal ANC process.

"I've been the councillor in eThekwini and the deputy president of Salga (South African Local Government Association) and the deputy coordinator of the ANC in eThekwini. It's the continuation of working hard for the community. It's just to open another door for me to continue working for the people," she said.

She said people were trying to tarnish her name.

"The narrative you are trying to do is [say] that women can't make it, [but] I've made sure that people see that women can make things happen."

On Wednesday, News24 reported that the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal doubled down on their decision to appoint Gumede, saying she was innocent until proven guilty.

ANC KZN spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said the party welcomed her appointment and subscribed to the notion of innocent until proven guilty.

"The ANC KZN is fully aware of detractors who will seek to use Cde Gumede's ongoing court case to criticise the appointment, however, we subscribe to the notion of innocent until proven guilty as enshrined in our justice system and, as such, there is nothing untoward about the appointment of Cde Gumede."

He added: "As a firm believer in women empowerment, the ANC KZN is confident that Cde Gumede, with her experience, is a worthwhile addition to the legislature."

Her corruption matter, which involves a multimillion rand Durban Solid Waste (DSW) scandal, is to be next heard in September.

The Democratic Alliance blasted her appointment, questioning how Gumede could earn a promotion with a corruption trial still pending.

 - Compiled by Kaveel Singh

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

