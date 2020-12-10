44m ago

Zandile Gumede corruption matter postponed again

Kaveel Singh
  • The Zandile Gumede corruption matter was yet again postponed in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday, but with strict guidelines by magistrate Dawn Somaroo.
  • Defence lawyers rejected the State's request for a three-and-a-half month postponement to finalise a key forensic audit report.
  • According to the State, a barrage of documents, more than 70 000 pages, are slowing down the finalisation of court processes.

The State was wrapped over the knuckles in the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday when it requested yet another postponement in the corruption matter involving benched MPL and former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

An audit report key to the investigation into the Durban Solid Waste (DSW) tender fraud - allegedly implicating Gumede and her co-accused in R430 million worth of corruption - was completed, but annexures had to still be numbered and bound together, prosecutor Ashika Lucken argued.

Lucken said the audit report summary, comprising 741 pages, was finalised.

"They are exhibits which form part of annexures in this matter. This [annexures] amounts to approximately 75 000 pages, and this number of pages excludes the 741 pages of the audit report."

However, Lucken acknowledged that she did not read the full report or summary herself, something defence teams, particularly Gumede's, took exception to.

For the first time in the matter, Lucken also informed the court that the report would have to follow a stringent process before anyone could have sight of it.

Investigations

"The forensic audit firm are mandated by the [Hawks] to conduct investigations and compile the report. Before anybody sees it, a written authorisation must be given by the head of [Hawks]. Those are protocols and procedures that must be undertaken."

She also said the final indictment, which Gumede and her co-accused have not had sight of in nearly two years, was not yet finalised.

Lucken called for a three-and-a-half-month postponement, which left the court room, filled with supporters of Gumede and her co-accused, gasping.

"In justifying the lengthy period... the State will have to get this information [annexures and report] onto a hard drive. This period will also include me getting the audit report."

ALSO READ | Zandile Gumede: State outlines thousands of pages in evidence for corruption case

She said the upcoming holidays would also affect the length of the delay. She added that annexures required pagination and indenting of each and every page.

"It is not expected for them to manually do it. It is done in the form of an electronic device and takes one document at a time."

For Gumede, lawyer Jay Naidoo said the previous appearance on 10 September called for the report to be ready.

"During the last appearance, your worship ruled that the audit reports would have to be ready. Now we are hearing about so many things for the first time. This is prejudicial to my client [Gumede] who works in political office.

Months

"Nearly two years to wait another four months for a provisional indictment is not in line with the law. The transcribing of this report for our consumption is electronic. I cannot believe it would take four months."

Lucken disputed this, saying she had seen the report, but not read it.

Naidoo called for the return date for the matter to be 24 February.

Magistrate Dawn Somaroo stamped her authority on the State, saying their request for a three-and-a-half month adjournment was unreasonable.

"If you have everything ready, surely it cannot take four months. People are going on leave, yes, but we are talking court processes and people's lives. When they come back, what needs to be done must be done.

"I have to now intervene and make an order to move the matter forward. A lot of the things about scanning and stuff, it does not hold ground. I do not understand why that is all not on electronic format. It could have been done in stages."

Somaroo ruled the matter would return to court on 23 March 2021, where a full discovery of evidence and the full indictment would be handed over to defence teams.

