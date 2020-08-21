Zandile Gumede deployment a thorny issue for ANC, admits Zikalala

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala has admitted the deployment of Zandile Gumede was less than ideal.

He, however, said a guideline on corrupt officials and actions against them had to come from the NEC.

He said the situation would be difficult to manage.

Gumede this week replaced Ricardo Mthembu, the former ANC spokesperson who died in KwaDukuza after contracting Covid-19 last month.

"The society is correct in saying this is solving one problem by [creating] another problem. It is expected in a society where a person is charged, that person would be removed," Zikalala said on Friday.

He left the issue at the door of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC).

"I think that is what the ANC nationally is trying to put together - a clear guideline in terms of dealing with this situation, whether one must be removed totally or withdrawn from the executive to an ordinary member in the council or legislature."

Zikalala was speaking at a meeting between himself and editors together with the SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef).

He said Gumede's redeployment, which has been severely criticised because she has appeared in court on corruption-related charges, was problematic.

"We acknowledge that it is a situation that is quite difficult to manage. It is solving one problem with another problem because you move her from the City from being an ordinary councillor and others will think you are promoting her if you make her an MPL."

However, he said, she was not an executive member.

Decision

Zikalala added a decision on how to deal with criminally accused ANC members was still in the works.

"The fact is, she is still a public representative. Not everyone will like that. That's what nationally as the ANC we are addressing now. How are we dealing with the situation of someone charged in the ANC? That's what we as the national executive committee is trying to cover."

Gumede is accused of using her position of power to influence tenders at Durban Solid Waste (DSW). She is accused along with 17 others.

Gumede is currently out on R50 000 bail after she, councillor Mondli Mthembu and others were accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

News24 reported the Hawks and Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) swooped on several of her co-accused last year, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused, Hlenga Sibisi.