Zandile Gumede loyalist shot dead at home in Verulam

Sduduzo Magwaza was shot and killed in his home.
PHOTO: Twitter
  • A Zandile Gumede affiliate has been shot dead.
  • Sduduzo Magwaza, 42, a loyal Gumede supporter, was allegedly murdered in his home on Tuesday evening.
  • Verulam police are investigating a case of murder.

Police are investigating a case of murder after a popular affiliate to former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was shot dead on Tuesday night.

Sduduzo Magwaza, 42, was shot in his home before 23:00, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

"It is alleged that on 12 January 2021, at 22:45, the 42-year-old victim was at his flat in Cornubia, Verulam when he was shot by two unknown people who fled the scene on foot.

"The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the body and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The motive for the killing is unknown."

ALSO READ | Alleged KZN hitman, linked to murder of cops, killed in shootout

Verulam police are investigating a case of murder. It's unclear if the killing was politically motivated.

Magwaza was a key figure in Gumede's pushback during her tumultuous final days as Durban metro mayor.

For about a three-week period, Gumede and her supporters, led by Magwaza and others, brought the city to a standstill in a political show of power.

In July 2019, after Gumede supporters were arrested for protesting, he told News24 "we will be back" and said they would fight for the release of his comrades.

At the time, he said Gumede was being blamed for the woes in the City's administration. He felt that the blame should lie solely at the door of municipal manager Sipho Nzuza.

Gumede, Nzuza and 16 others are currently locked in a R430 million Durban Solid Waste corruption matter in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

