Zandile Gumede 'resisting' appearing before ANC integrity commission

Lizeka Tandwa
  • Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede might not appear before the ANC integrity commission on Tuesday.
  • Gumede's supporters say they have advised her against appearing.
  • The ANC in the province said she had indicated she needed to seek legal advice before making an appearance.

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is said to be resisting calls for her to appear in front of the ANC's provincial integrity commission on Tuesday.

This as her supporters told News24 the commission's process was unfair and biased. 

Speaking to News24 on Friday, ANC member and spokesperson for Gumede's supporters, Mzomuhle Dube, said the party's national executive committee (NEC) needed to have clear guidelines on its resolution.

The resolution was made during an NEC meeting in August after ANC members and public officials were allegedly involved in the tender process of Covid-19 relief funds.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Former KZN police chief arrested as law enforcement cracks down on corruption

Gumede is set to appear before the commission on 6 October.

Boycott

When asked by News24 if she intended boycotting her scheduled appearance, she referred the media to provincial secretary Mdumiseni Ntuli, adding she had no intention of going against her party. 

Gumede is among 17 people who are facing charges of corruption involving R430 million linked to the Durban Solid Waste tender corruption case. 

Faced with a slew of corruption allegations, President Cyril Ramaphosa wrote a letter to party members bemoaning the levels of corruption and calling the ANC accused number one. 

ANC KwaZulu-Natal spokesperson Nhlakanipho Ntombela said Gumede had asked to consult her lawyers before appearing before the commission. 

READ | Inside the corruption claims against eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede councillor Mondli Mthembu

"We are waiting to see if she will appear because the last time she wanted to appear with Mondli Mthembu, the commission said no. When you appear before the commission, you appear on your own and not with your co-accused." 

Ntombela said the provincial integrity commission had been given a month to conclude its process with all party members facing court cases.  

"At this time, we are not sure is she will appear before the commission," Ntombela said.

Dube said the ANC needed to be clear on what it expected from its leaders. 

"The wish is that we want to get rid of the rot in the ANC. From us as branches, we advise her that she should not go as yet.

"There are glaring inconsistencies in decisions that are taken by provinces on the same matter and the process is not clear. That is where her legal team will clarify. She needs to wait until the ANC consolidates a position around this issue," he added.  

