1h ago

add bookmark

Zandile Gumede sworn in as MPL in KZN legislature despite ongoing corruption case

Kaveel Singh
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Zandile Gumede
Zandile Gumede
PHOTO: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

Corruption accused ANC heavyweight and former eThekwini metro mayor Zandile Gumede was sworn in as a member of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Wednesday.

She replaces former ANC KZN spokesperson Ricardo Mthembu, who died of Covid-19 in KwaDukuza on 8 July.

Her swearing in was broadcast live on Facebook on the KZN legislature page and speaker Nontembeko Boyce performed the official swearing-in.

She is accused of using her position of power to influence tenders worth hundreds of millions of rand at Durban Solid Waste (DSW). She is accused along with 17 others.

She is out on R50 000 bail after she, councillor Mondli Mthembu and others were accused of colluding with corporate entities and others to circumvent the outcome of the supply chain management protocols of the municipality.

Last year, News24 reported that the Hawks and the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) swooped in on several of her co-accused, seizing various homes and luxury cars.

Among the 10 properties the AFU and Hawks seized was the plush Prestondale residence of Gumede's co-accused, Hlenga Sibisi.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
Gumede's legal team threatens to apply to have corruption case struck off roll after delays
Corruption-accused Zandile Gumede and DA in war of words over her SONA attendance
Five more arrested in Durban Solid Waste tender scandal, including a senior official
Read more on:
anczandile gumedepietermaritzburgpoliticscourtscorruption
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 5841 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1243 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3040 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.21
(+0.55)
ZAR/GBP
22.74
(+0.84)
ZAR/EUR
20.54
(+0.65)
ZAR/AUD
12.51
(+0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.51)
Gold
1985.83
(-0.94)
Silver
27.36
(-1.91)
Platinum
946.00
(-1.09)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2180.00
(+0.46)
All Share
56608.72
(-0.73)
Top 40
52316.91
(-0.80)
Financial 15
10182.85
(+0.20)
Industrial 25
74518.34
(-0.49)
Resource 10
58191.34
(-1.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo